Gas leak reported at future home of Farmington child care center

A propane leak Monday morning at the future home of the University of Maine at Farmington’s Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center drew a response from police and firefighters.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that a fill value failed the Front Street building, prompting police and firefighters to reroute traffic around the site.

The leak was reported about 9 a.m., and the road opened before noon, according to the Daily Bulldog.

The Front Street building is the former location of an MBNA call center. It also served as the home for a call center for NotifyMD before the university purchased it, the Bulldog reports.

The propane leak comes two months after a deadly gas explosion that leveled a two-story building that housed the nonprofit LEAP Inc. on Farmington Falls Road, also known as Route 2. That Sept. 16 explosion killed a firefighter, Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and critically injured six others as well as the building’s maintenance manager, Larry Lord of Jay, who remains hospitalized at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. All the firefighters hurt in the blast have been released from various hospitals.