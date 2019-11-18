National Politics
November 18, 2019
National Politics Latest News | EMMC | Bangor Metro | Central Maine Power | Today's Paper
National Politics

House agrees to short halt in fight for Trump’s tax records

Evan Vucci | AP
Evan Vucci | AP
President Donald Trump pauses Friday during an event on health care prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is telling the Supreme Court it will agree to a 10-day halt in its fight for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The House’s top lawyer has responded to Trump’s emergency filing on Friday asking the justices to block the enforcement of a subpoena issued by a House committee to Trump’s accountants.

Lawyer Douglas Letter tells the high court that the House opposes any lengthy delay in obtaining the records. But Letter says 10 days is enough for the orderly filing of legal briefs so that the justices can decide whether they will jump into the dispute between Congress and the president.

The high court has a separate pending request from Trump to block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor for Trump’s tax returns.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like