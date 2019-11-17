Professional Sports
November 17, 2019
Professional Sports

Ellsworth fighter wins bare-knuckle debut

Courtesy of Monty Rand Photography
Chris Sarro of Ellsworth (facing front) delivers a knockout punch against Ras Hylton during their mixed martial arts bout at the New England Fights event held Sept. 7 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Sarro is embarking on a professional career in the new Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship organization.

Ellsworth’s Chris Sarro made a successful professional bare-knuckle boxing debut Saturday night with a first-round knockout of John McAllister on the main card of BKFC 9 at Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sarro needed just 92 seconds to defeat McAllister, a West Virginia product with a background in boxing and mixed martial arts, with a straight right hand to the head ending the bout.

“We got our range, waited and timed it perfectly,” Sarro said during a post-fight interview. “The opening came and I nailed him with a straight right.”

The 31-year-old Sarro, a reigning Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing champion, signed a three-fight contract with the Philadelphia-based Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in September, shortly after a 67-second knockout of Ras Hylton in his mixed martial arts debut for New England Fights at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

 


