Ellsworth fighter wins bare-knuckle debut

Ellsworth’s Chris Sarro made a successful professional bare-knuckle boxing debut Saturday night with a first-round knockout of John McAllister on the main card of BKFC 9 at Biloxi, Mississippi.

Sarro needed just 92 seconds to defeat McAllister, a West Virginia product with a background in boxing and mixed martial arts, with a straight right hand to the head ending the bout.

“We got our range, waited and timed it perfectly,” Sarro said during a post-fight interview. “The opening came and I nailed him with a straight right.”

The 31-year-old Sarro, a reigning Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing champion, signed a three-fight contract with the Philadelphia-based Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in September, shortly after a 67-second knockout of Ras Hylton in his mixed martial arts debut for New England Fights at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.