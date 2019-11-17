Game wardens rescue 2 lost Ellsworth hikers

Two women who became lost on a Hancock County mountain have been found safe.

Patricia Mason, 36, and Kathy Doyle, 60, both of Ellsworth, were hiking Great Pond Mountain in Orland on Saturday afternoon when they became lost as the sun began to set, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Unable to find the trail down, Mason called the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office about 5:10 p.m. to report that she and Doyle were lost, Latti said. Mason then called her family and called 911, he added.

Three game wardens and two Hancock County sheriff’s deputies, using GPS coordinates from Mason’s 911 call, found the women’s vehicle at the mountain’s Don Fish trailhead, Latti said.

The party climbed the mountain and found Mason and Doyle at near the summit, where they had started a fire to keep them warm as temperatures dropped into the 20s, according to Latti.

They extinguished the fire, and the wardens, deputies and hikers descended the mountain, he said.

Sgt. Ralph Hosford of the Maine Warden Service cautioned that hikers should always tell someone where they are going and when they expect to return.

“Make sure you take enough food, water, and clothing in case you have an unexpected stay in the woods. It’s also important to stay calm if you become lost as the decisions you make could save your life when the weather changes. Start a small fire if possible, it can provide warmth, a signal for rescuers, and can help you stay calm and focused if lost,” Hosford said.