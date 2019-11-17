17-year-old killed in Brewer crash has been identified

A 17-year-old was killed Saturday night in a crash in Brewer.

Jordan Parkhurst of Brewer was driving a vehicle on Wiswell Road about 7:12 p.m. when it left the road, according to Jason Moffitt, Brewer’s public safety director.

Parkhurst died at the scene, and his passenger, 20-year-old Dylan Murray of Bangor, was ejected from the vehicle, Moffitt said. Murray was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, Moffitt said.

Parkhurst was a senior at Brewer High School. The Brewer School Department said in a statement on the high school’s Facebook page that it will have counselors and other supports in place for students and staff when they return to school on Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordan’s family and friends during this most difficult time. Jordan made our school community a better place,” the school department’s statement read.

The crash remains under investigation, and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the crash.