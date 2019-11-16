UMaine hockey team scores late to tie it, beats New Hampshire in overtime

Tim Doherty scored a power-play goal in the final minute and Patrick Shea connected in overtime on Saturday night as the University of Maine rallied for a 2-1 Hockey East victory over the University of New Hampshire at Alfond Arena in Orono.

The Black Bears improved to 7-3-2 overall and 4-2-2 in Hockey East while UNH fell to 5-4-1 and 3-3, respectively.

UMaine pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman in favor of the extra attacker while on the power play late in regulation and Doherty one-timed a cross-ice pass from Adam Dawe past goalie Mike Robinson from the inner half of the right faceoff circle with 51 seconds remaining.

Shea won it with 2:48 to play in overtime after Ryan Smith chased down a dump-in from Mitch Fossier in the left corner and sent a pass across the low slot where Shea chipped it past Robinson.

Angus Crookshank’s power-play goal staked UNH to a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Swayman finished with 32 saves while Robinson stopped 34.

UNH went into the series with the nation’s fifth-best power play, converting at a 29.7 percent success rate. But the Wildcats failed to convert their first six chances in the series until Crookshank scored 9:11 into the middle period.

UNH had mustered only three shots on goal during five power plays in Friday night’s 3-1 loss to UMaine.

With Simon Butala serving a roughing penalty, Patrick Grasso slid a cross-ice pass to Kalle Erikson at the left point and his shot was deflected by Crookshank and nestled in the net behind Swayman.

The goal actually energized the Black Bears as they pressed for an equalizer.

UMaine generated 33 shot attempts to UNH’s 11 in the second period but the Black Bears missed the net on 11 of those attempts, Robinson came up with 14 saves and eight were blocked.

UMaine finished with a 14-10 edge in shots on goal in the period.

UNH outshot UMaine 11-10 in a first period that saw the Wildcats carry the play for the first portion of the period and the Black Bears gaining an edge over the second half.

Both goalies came up with some good saves although neither team generated many high-percentage chances.

Each team did an admirable job in front of it own net, clearing opponents out to enable their goalie to see the shots and then sweeping the puck out of danger if there was a rebound.