Catholic University beats Maine Maritime football team in season finale

Catholic University of Washington, D.C., scored a touchdown in each quarter on Saturday to defeat Maine Maritime Academy 28-13 in a New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference football regular-season finale at Ritchie Field in Castine.

MMA ends its season at 0-10 overall, 0-7 in NEWMAC play. Catholic is 2-8 overall, 2-5 in the league.

The Mariners have lost 22 consecutive games.

Catholic quarterback Brady Berger completed 22 of 33 passes for 245 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Trey Carson had five catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals while Pedro Garcia rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries.

MMA junior quarterback Nikolas Moquin completed 14 of 24 passes for 185 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions while freshman Andrew Haining of Palmyra completed 11 of 21 passes for 98 yards with one interception.

Mason Kaserman of Portland pulled down a team-high 130 yards and two second-half touchdowns on nine pass receptions for the Mariners. Cooper Chiasson of Carthage rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries.

Joel Bennett of Chelsea led MMA’s defense with 10 tackles, including nine solo stops along with a forced fumble and an interception. Terrell Thomas of Auburn added eight tackles (seven solos) and a tackle for a loss.