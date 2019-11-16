Western New England sends Husson football team to season-ending defeat

Alec Coleman scored touchdowns three different ways on Saturday as Commonwealth Coast Conference football champion Western New England defeated Husson University 45-14 in their mutual regular-season finale at Springfield, Massachusetts.

WNE, 9-1 overall and 7-0 in CCC play, advances to the NCAA Division III tournament that begins next Saturday.

Husson completed its first year of CCC play with a 4-6 record overall, 4-3 in the conference.

Coleman, a senior quarterback, completed 12 of 17 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 42 yards and two scores and also made his first collegiate touchdown pass reception.

Senior running back Keyshaun Robinson paced Husson’s offense with 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 rushes and four catches for 63 yards.

Freshman linebacker Tucker Buzzell of Lovell made a game-high 12 tackles for the Eagles.

Western New England took a 14-0 first-quarter lead on two Coleman touchdown plays, the first a 34-yard pass to Matt Eylander and the second a 2-yard run.

Husson drove deep into Western New England territory on its next drive but came up empty as senior quarterback David Morrison was intercepted in the end zone by WNE’s Jerry Woodard.

Husson got on the board on an 11-yard touchdown run by Robinson early in the second period, but Coleman quickly answered with a 26-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7.

Husson again advanced deep into Western New England territory with a 10-play, 81-yard drive but came up short on fourth-and-goal from the 6.

WNE then marched 97 yards in 10 plays, capping the drive as wide receiver Adam Razza completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Coleman.

Husson cut into its deficit as Morrison found junior tight end Aidan Hogan with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in the half.

WNE outgained Husson 542-295 in total yardage and converted on 8 of 12 third-down opportunities compared to 1 of 12 for the Eagles.