November 16, 2019
Maine attorney general pushes for resources for veterans’ courts

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Aaron Frey
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s attorney general is calling for Congress to provide more resources to the courts that handle minor offenses involving veterans.

Attorney General Aaron Frey and more than 40 other attorneys general are pushing for the passage of the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019. There are more than 450 Veteran Treatment Courts in the U.S.’s states and territories.

Frey says the proposal he and the other attorneys general are pushing for would create a Veteran Treatment Court Program within the U.S. Department of Justice that would provide grants and technical assistance to state, local and tribal courts that implement Veterans Treatment Courts.

Frey says the program would help the courts “focus on treating individuals with the dignity and fairness they deserve.”

 


