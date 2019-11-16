Outdoors
November 16, 2019
Maine’s fall hunting seasons winding down for the year

Gabor Degre | BDN
Hunter Hoppe of Port Clyde unties the moose his grandfather Ron Simmons shot the first day of the 2019 moose hunting season.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s biggest hunting seasons are headed into their final two weeks of the year.

The firearms season for deer and the “any moose” hunt are open until Nov. 30. That date will mark the end of the year for the moose season and the end of the busiest part of the deer season.

The deer season is still open for archers in some parts of the state until Dec. 14. There’s also a season for hunters who use muzzleloaders that runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 14.

The bear season also ends on Nov. 30, but the busy part of that season is already over. Most hunters who participate in the bear hunt do so when it’s legal to use bait in August and September.


Comments

