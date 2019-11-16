16-year-old Santa Clarita high school shooting suspect has died, authorities say

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The 16-year-old who opened fire Thursday at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, killing two people and wounding three others, has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow shot himself on his 16th birthday after pulling a gun from his backpack at Saugus High School, where he was a junior, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Berhow received treatment, but died Friday at about 3:30 p.m. local time with his mother present, according to the department.

Berhow’s motive in the attack remains unclear, sheriff’s department spokesman Edmo Luna said Friday evening, a day after Saugus High students evacuated in the first fatal shooting this academic year on U.S. school grounds.

It was at least the seventh shooting of the school season, according to a Washington Post analysis – a familiar tragedy as data shows more than 230,000 children have experienced gun violence at their schools since 1999′s massacre at Columbine High.

Deputies were on the scene two minutes after a 911 call reported the Saugus High shooting at 7:38 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. They found the shooter, dressed in black, among six students with gunshot wounds in the school’s outdoor quad area. A seventh person received treatment for noncritical injuries, according to officials.

Authorities say they found a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun on scene.