Brewer man arrested on drug charges

Police arrested a Brewer man on Friday after finding suspect with suspected drugs.

Police stopped a car on Union Street after they saw Terrence Robinson, 27 — who is a known fugitive wanted in Maine on several drug trafficking charges — get into the passenger seat, England said.

Police found 99 grams of suspected heroin-fentanyl mixture and 67 grams of suspected cocaine base, also known as crack cocaine, on Robinson, England said.

Warrants for Robinson’s arrest were issued in 2016 after he failed to appear in court for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

Robinson was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking and violation of conditional release. He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.