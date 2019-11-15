UMaine women’s basketball team hosts Boston University in regular-season home opener

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 1-1, BU 1-1

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 40-32, BU 85-54 on 1/16/13

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (32 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 steals, 1.5 assists per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (11.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (7.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6 ppg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (5 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.5 apg), 5-4 G Dor Saar (4.5 ppg, 3 apg); BU — 5-9 G Sydney Johnson (16.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3 apg, 2.5 spg), 6-0 F Riley Childs (15.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2 apg), 6-1 F Nia Irving (13.5 ppg, 8 rpg), 5-8 G Katie Nelson (12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4 apg), 6-0 G Annabelle Larnard (9.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg), 6-3 F Maren Durant (4.5 ppg)

Game notes: The Terriers are coming off their first winning season in five years (15-14). Johnson, Larnard and Durant are freshmen. UMaine is again without forward Fanny Wadling (concussion), America East’s leading rebounder last season (9 rpg). The Terriers will try to take advantage of UMaine’s four-guard lineup by attacking the rim. Brown outscored UMaine 22-8 in the paint in the fourth quarter and overtime of Monday’s shocking 76-70 win over the Black Bears. Former Lawrence High of Fairfield star Irving will be a handful underneath and UMaine must box out. The Terriers can’t afford to let Millan to go off like she did in the first two games. BU likely will have a scheme against her, probably involving a double-team or a way to deny her the ball. UMaine will need balanced scoring.