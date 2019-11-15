UMaine hockey faces off against UNH after UMass Lowell loss

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m.; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 5-3-2 (2-2-2 Hockey East), UNH (5-2-1, 3-1-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 67-59-10, UMaine 5-3 on 2/2/19

Key players, Maine: C Tim Doherty (5 goals, 8 assists), RW Mitch Fossier (2 & 9), LW Eduards Tralmaks (6 & 3), RW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (6 & 1), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 4), D Jakub Sirota (0 & 3), G Jeremy Swayman (5-3-2, 2.09 goals-against average, .942 save percentage); UNH: C Jackson Pierson (2 & 11), D Max Gildon (4 & 8), RW Charlie Kelleher (4 & 6), RW Patrick Grasso (3 & 4), LW Angus Crookshank (4 & 2), D Anthony Wyse (1 & 2), G Mike Robinson (3-2-1, 1.96, .918)

Game notes: UNH is riding a three-game winning streak. UMaine had its four-game unbeaten streak (2-0-2) snapped in a 3-2 loss at UMass Lowell on Saturday. UMaine is 3-1-3 in its past seven games against UNH. Gildon is fourth among the nation’s defensemen in points per game (1.50). Pierson’s 1.38 assists per game is fourth. He has six assists in his past two games, and linemate Crookshank has three goals and two assists over his past three games. Fossier has three goals and six assists in his past five games against the Wildcats. The Wildcats play on an Olympic ice sheet at the Whittemore Center and that is 15 feet wider than the Alfond Arena. The speedier Wildcats will try to create an up-tempo game and they are very good in transition so UMaine will have to manage the puck well and not turn it over. UNH will create odd-man rushes off transition. UMaine will try to use its superior size and strength to sustain the forecheck and muscle its way to the net front. One of the intriguing matchups will be UNH’s power play, fifth best in the country among 60 schools with a 29.7 percent efficiency rate, against UMaine’s 14th-best penalty kill (89.6 percent).