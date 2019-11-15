Czech defenseman’s ‘high hockey IQ’ proves helpful to UM men’s hockey team

It is always a challenge to join a team at midseason.

That was University of Maine hockey defenseman Jakub Sirota’s lot last season.

He joined the team after the first semester and contributed a goal and five assists for the Black Bears, and even though he played in only 18 games, the only current UMaine defenseman who played in more games last season was freshman Simon Butala, who appeared in 36.

Sirota and the Black Bears, 5-3-2 overall and 2-2-2 in Hockey East this season, will entertain New Hampshire (5-2-1, 3-1) for two games this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 7 on Saturday.

Three regular defensemen graduated, two more signed pro contracts and Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi and Cam Spicer played in just six and four games, respectively, due to injuries a year ago.

The experience Sirota gained last winter has helped him elevate his game this season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of the Czech Republic has played in all situations, including power play and penalty kill and leads Black Bear defensemen in plus-minus rating at plus-four.

He has three assists in 10 games and UMaine’s inexperienced defense corps, which averages just 28.2 career games played per player, has helped UMaine limit opponents to 2.4 goals per game.

UMaine head coach Red Gendron said Sirota plays with poise.

“He has a high hockey IQ and a real good skill level,” Gendron said. “You put all of that together with a little bit of experience and you see him starting to come along.”

Sirota said last year’s playing time was valuable.

“That gave me experience. The game speed was different and I got to play with better players,” Sirota said. “Personally, I was pretty happy with the way things went. It could have gone a lot worse. I just wish we had gone further in the playoffs.”

UMaine lost to eventual Hockey East tournament champion Northeastern twice in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old Sirota had a productive summer working out, which led to the improvement in his game.

“I had to be ready physically,” he said.

Sirota followed the training regimen laid out by UMaine associate director of sports performance Matt Murray and said it helped a lot.

“He has definitely taken a step in the right direction,” UMaine junior goalie Jeremy Swayman said. “He’s on the power play and the penalty kill. He plays a lot of minutes. He takes real good care of his body and comes to play every night.”

Swayman said Sirota can be a lockdown defender while also providing offense.

“He has a lot of skill,” senior right wing and captain Mitch Fossier said. “He has a complete game. He sees the ice well and has good offensive instincts, which he uses to his advantage. He is doing a great job. He is helping lead the defense corps.”

Sirota said the more he plays, the more confidence he gains.

“I get the opportunity to make more plays,” said Sirota, who tallied four goals and 25 assists for 29 points in 57 games over two seasons for the Lone Star [Texas] Brahmas of the North American Hockey League before coming to UMaine.

Sirota, who has represented his country at various age-group levels, wants to continue improving and play a role in guiding UMaine to a good season.

“I’m doing my best to help my team grow while I’m growing. I want to become a better leader and speak up more,” Sirota said.

The New Hampshire series has a special meaning for him.

“I scored my only goal against New Hampshire,” said Sirota, whose goal with 1:28 remaining in the game helped earn UMaine a 4-4 tie last Jan. 21.

“I’m excited. We’re going to have to play our best.”