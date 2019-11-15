2 former Black Bears to face UMaine men’s basketball team Saturday at Portland

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. PORTLAND

Time, site: 10 p.m. Saturday, Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon

Records: UMaine 1-1, Portland 2-1

Series, last meeting: First meeting

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (15.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.0 apg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (12.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.0 ppg, 11.5 rpg); Portland: 6-4 G Isaiah White (16.7 ppg, .471 3-pt. percentage), 6-1 G JoJo Walker (14.0 ppg), 6-11 C-F Jacob Tryon (8.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 5-7 G Chase Adams (4.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.3 apg)

Game notes: This marks a reunion of sorts for two former Black Bears, as White and guard Lavar Harewood are graduate transfers playing for the Pilots. White leads the Pilots in scoring through three games, bolstered by a 22-point outing in a 76-65 loss at Southern Cal. White played two years at UMaine, averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds during the 2017-18 season, and 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds last winter. Harewood played for the Black Bears during the 2015-16 season with eight starts in 28 games. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. Portland is coached by Terry Porter, a former NBA standout who spent his first 10 pro seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Fleming is tied for 27th among NCAA Division I scoring leaders, while Prijovic is tied for 24th in rebounding average. Both UMaine and Portland have been idle since Sunday, when UMaine fell at Harvard 67-46 and Portland scored a 72-57 road win at San Jose State. Maine completes its West Coast trip Tuesday at the University of Washington, ranked 20th nationally after a 2-0 start with wins over then 24th-ranked Baylor and St. Mary’s.