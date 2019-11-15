Bangor
November 15, 2019
Bangor man arrested after he allegedly breaks 6 fire station windows

Courtesy of Bangor Police Department
By Hailey Bryant, BDN Staff

A Bangor man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly broke six garage door windows at a city fire station.

When Bangor police arrived at Central Fire Station on Main Street at about 1 a.m., an officer found David Bileau, 55, punching out a garage door window, according to Bangor police.

Bileau was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, police said.

Police said Bileau was under the influence of alcohol, and that he was belligerent when police approached him. He was being held at the Penobscot County Jail on Friday morning.

 


Comments

