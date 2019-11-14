2 found dead in Greenbush home have been identified

The man and woman found dead Wednesday in a Greenbush home have been identified.

State troopers found Mark Buchanan, 60, and Leah Watson, 51, dead inside a Springs Bridge Road home after a concerned neighbor alerted authorities, according to Katy England, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

England said the deaths are believed to be drug related and test results are awaited from the Maine medical examiner’s office.

She said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Bangor Regional Communication at 973-3700 and ask for Trooper Gregory Ramp.