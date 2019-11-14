Vermont man sues town and police department for seizing his 8-point buck skull

BENNINGTON, Vermont — A Vermont man is suing the town of Bennington and the local police department for the return of a deer skull that was seized from him earlier this year.

The cleaned skull with still-attached 8-point antlers was seized from Kevin Hoyt in February as part of a criminal case, including that he possessed an illegally taken big-game animal.

But the Bennington Banner reports the charges were later dismissed and prosecutors ordered that anything seized be returned.

Hoyt said he’s repeatedly asked for the return of the skull. He said if it’s not returned, he should be compensated $13,000 plus interest.

The town wants the case dismissed. The town’s attorney in the case, Michael Leddy, said it’s his understanding the skull was destroyed as contraband.