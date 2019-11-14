Man in critical condition after Damariscotta collision

A Damariscotta man was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with life-threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Belvedere Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Eric J. Palangi, 67, of Damariscotta was in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Portland hospital.

Palangi was driving a gray 2006 Toyota Corolla east on Belvedere Road, attempting to cross Route 1 in the direction of Main Street, according to Damariscotta Police Chief Jason Warlick. Amanda Yates, 39, of Rockland was driving a black 2017 Ford F-450 north on Route 1.

An initial investigation and witness reports indicate that Palangi did not yield to Yates and drove into the path of the truck, according to Warlick. The front end of the truck struck the passenger side of the car.

A LifeFlight helicopter flew Palangi to Maine Medical Center. Yates was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta for complaints of pain.

The car was heavily damaged on its passenger side, while the truck had heavy damage to its front end.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 12:14 p.m.

The vehicles were out of the road, and two-way traffic continued during the response. The Damariscotta Fire Department directed traffic.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service also responded, and the Maine State Police will reconstruct the crash.

Warlick said the scene was clear at 3:34 p.m.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.