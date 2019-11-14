National Politics
November 14, 2019
Michael Bloomberg won’t file to get on NH primary ballot

John Locher | AP
In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas.
Julie Pace, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may be weighing a run for president, but he won’t be on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary.

Bloomberg’s team said the billionaire media mogul will not file in the state ahead of a Friday deadline to get on the ballot.

Bloomberg is still deciding whether to seek the Democratic nomination. If he does run, his advisers have said he would skip early contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina and instead focus on the crush of states that vote on March 3 and beyond.

An adviser said Bloomberg doesn’t want to set any expectation that he will compete in New Hampshire and therefore won’t put his name on the ballot.

 


