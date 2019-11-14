Warm up this weekend, after a week of bitter January-style weather

Well, seeing as we’ve basically skipped November and December weather and apparently gone straight to the pits of January-style deep freeze this week, I’d say you deserve to have a little fun this weekend. Don’t you agree?

This Friday night in Bangor, there’s standup comedy at Bangor Beer Company featuring Rob Christiansen, Joe Flynn and Christopher Fritz; Hippie Soup plays at Nocturnem Drafthaus; and Adam Babcock is at Paddy Murphy’s. At the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer Cape Breton musicians Wendy MacIsaac and Mac Morin perform, and up in Orono, The Lost Woods play at Black Bear Brewing on Mill Street.

On Saturday night, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts Maine rock legends Rustic Overtones, while over at Queen City Cinema Club, it’s goth night celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Cure, and it’s Latin dance night at COESPACE. Elsewhere, jam band Merther takes the stage at Paddy’s, and songwriter Charlie Butera plays at Nocturnem.

It’s a big weekend for UMaine sports, including two big nights of UMaine men’s ice hockey both Friday and Saturday at the Alfond Arena, against Big Blue’s big rival, the University of New Hampshire. UMaine football plays the University of Rhode Island on Saturday morning, and on Sunday at 1 p.m., the women’s basketball team takes on Boston University at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

There are lots of great plays and musicals happening all over eastern Maine this weekend. Here in Bangor, “Moon Over Buffalo,” Bangor Community Theatre’s newest production, starts its first of two weekends at the Bangor Grange. At UMaine, the School of Performing Arts’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” also starts its first of two weekends of shows at Hauck Auditorium. Down on the Midcoast, the Everyman Repertory Theatre presents its final weekend of “The Threepenny Opera” at the Rockport Opera House, and at the Waterville Opera House, there’s the final weekend of “Newsies.”

In movie theaters this weekend, take your pick from either the well-received car-centric drama “Ford vs. Ferrari,” the well-received action flick “Charlie’s Angels,” or the moderately well-received Ian McKellan and Helen Mirran-starring thriller, “The Good Liar.” Also, if you really want to see the crazy new Maine-set arthouse horror flick “The Lighthouse,” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, it’s at both Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville and the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor all weekend.

The slate of new programming on TV and streaming, however, is an embarrassment of riches, as Disney+, which launched this past week, offers up lots of great stuff straight out of the gate. The Star Wars series “The Mandalorian” has already started, with its second episode going up on Friday, as does the next episode of the delightfully odd “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” and other fun stuff including the new “High School Musical” series and the entertaining “Marvel’s Hero Project.” On Netflix this weekend, season three of both “The Crown” and “The Toys That Made Us” go up, and on Showtime, “Ray Donovan” season seven premieres.