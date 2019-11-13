Portland
November 13, 2019
Portland Latest News | Hampden Killing | Bangor Metro | Emera Maine | Today's Paper
Portland

Portland police looking for driver who allegedly hit and killed dog

CBS 13 | WGME
CBS 13 | WGME
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A dog was fatally struck by a van on Saturday, and Portland police are looking for the driver.

The dog was hit and killed by a dark colored Toyota Sienna driving west on Saint John Street about 2 a.m., according to the Portland Police Department. The dog was hit in the area between Falmouth Street and Brighton Avenue.

Portland police said the van likely has damage on its front and side passenger bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Portland Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 874-8532.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like