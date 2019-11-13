Portland police looking for driver who allegedly hit and killed dog

A dog was fatally struck by a van on Saturday, and Portland police are looking for the driver.

The dog was hit and killed by a dark colored Toyota Sienna driving west on Saint John Street about 2 a.m., according to the Portland Police Department. The dog was hit in the area between Falmouth Street and Brighton Avenue.

Portland police said the van likely has damage on its front and side passenger bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Portland Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 874-8532.