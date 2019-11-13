Wales woman is ejected from her car after crashing it into boulders in Sabattus

A Wales woman was injured after she crashed her car into a boulder on the edge of a road in Sabattus early Wednesday morning and was ejected from the vehicle, which collided with a mobile home and then caught fire.

Amanda Leigh Welch, 36, was headed north on Middle Road at about 12:30 a.m. when she crashed her car, according to the Sabattus Police Department.

An initial investigation revealed that speed and alcohol consumption were factors in the crash, according to the police department.

Welch was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and police issued her a court summons. Additional charges are possible depending on blood test results, according to Sabattus police.

Welch veered off the road and crashed into boulders on the edge of private property at Henry’s Home Builders on 575 Middle Road. The impact launched her Ford Fusion into the air and the car rotated end-over-end.

Welch was not properly fastened with her seat belt and was ejected from the car before it collided with a new mobile home temporarily parked on the property.

The car then caught fire, but a Sabattus resident extinguished it before firefighters arrived on the scene.