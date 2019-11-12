Storm creates icy mess across much of Maine

A storm that moved into the state Monday evening brought with it a wintry mix that left roads slick ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for much of the state, except the western mountains and Aroostook County, where a winter storm warning is in place, and the Down East coast, which will be largely spared, according to the National Weather Service.

Speeds on the Maine Turnpike were reduced to 45 mph from the New Hampshire border to Augusta.

Good morning, here is your early morning weather brief for Tuesday, November 12, 2019. #mewx https://t.co/g46zQ4qNe4 pic.twitter.com/18zTn1O6Ei — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 12, 2019

Greater Bangor is forecast to receive as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow before the storm moves out of the area, according to the weather service’s Caribou office. Bangor received its first inch of snow of the season overnight. The Queen City on average sees its first inch of snow about Nov. 24, according to the weather service.

Heaviest snow will fall to the north of Bangor, where 4 to 6 inches are forecast for Lincoln, Millinocket and Houlton and 8 to 12 inches in Presque Isle. As much as 12 to 18 inches are expected from Caribou to the Saint John Valley in the north and Clayton Lake in the west, according to the weather service.

The western mountains are forecast to see up to 4 to 6 inches from Rangeley to Jackman, less than initially forecast on Monday.

Meanwhile, the immediate coast from Portland to Eastport will see little to no snow, the weather service reports.

The storm will continue to pelt Bangor and other parts of the state toward the coast with a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow, according to the weather service office in Caribou. Another round of freezing rain will move into the state in time for the morning commute, and some untreated roads could become icy again, according to the weather service office in Gray.

The already slick road conditions and snow Tuesday morning have prompted a number of school closures and delays. Lewiston’s superintendent of schools, Todd Finn, said Tuesday morning that the city’s schools are closed due to icy roads. Bangor schools will start at their regular times, Bangor Superintendent Betsy Webb said Tuesday morning. The University of Maine in Orono delayed classes until 9 a.m.

All state government offices will open at 11 a.m. due to hazardous road conditions, according to a spokesman for Gov. Janet Mills.

“Snow and slick roads will make for dangerous driving conditions during tomorrow morning’s commute,” the governor said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to drive cautiously to prevent accidents and to give our public safety officers and road maintenance crews room to operate as they work to keep our roads clear.”

So far, the storm has resulted in little to no power outages. As of 7:30 a.m., Emera Maine reported no outages in its service area, while Central Maine Power only reported isolated outages in Kennebec, Oxford and Sagadahoc counties.

Very cold and potentially record breaking temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday across Maine. #mewx pic.twitter.com/Ss3g6EGbdA — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) November 11, 2019

The storm will be followed Wednesday night into Thursday morning by potentially record-breaking low temperatures, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

In Greater Bangor, temperatures could reach a low of 9 degrees Fahrenheit. With the wind chill, it could feel like 4 degrees. Temperatures could reach a low of 8 degrees in Lincoln, 7 degrees in Millinocket and 2 degrees from Presque Isle to the Saint John Valley. The wind chill is expected to make it feel subzero from Houlton to the north, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

The immediate coast from Portland to Eastport will be spared the worst of the low temperatures, with expected lows of 12 degrees in Portland, 13 degrees in Bar Harbor and 19 degrees in Eastport. But with the wind, it could feel closer to the single digits along parts of the coast, according to the weather service.