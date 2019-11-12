New England
November 12, 2019
New England Latest News | Homelessness | Bangor Metro | Green Crabs | Today's Paper
New England

Medical marijuana set to be exempt from Massachusetts’ 4-month vaping ban

Steven Senne | AP
Steven Senne | AP
In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo patient service associates Savannah Stuitje, left, and Josh Hirst, right, stand at a counter that features a display of vape dispensers, below, at New England Treatment Access medical marijuana dispensary, in Northampton, Massachusetts. Medical marijuana products are set to become exempt from Massachusetts' four-month vaping materials ban. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled a week ago that marijuana cultivated for medical use must be exempted from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's ban starting Tuesday.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Medical marijuana products are set to become exempt from Massachusetts’ four-month vaping materials ban.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled a week ago that marijuana cultivated for medical use must be exempted from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s ban that started Tuesday.

Wilkins ruled that the ban can’t apply to marijuana card holders seeking to purchase marijuana vaping products. He said the ban as written undermines the state’s medical marijuana law.

Officials said patients would be able to resume making purchases at noon Tuesday.

A group representing medical marijuana patients argued that only the state Cannabis Control Commission can regulate marijuana products.

Baker issued the emergency ban in September in response to lung illnesses attributed to use of e-cigarette products.

The vaping industry is also challenging the broader ban in court.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like