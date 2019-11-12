Recount confirms councilor’s 1-vote loss in Bucksport race

A Town Council race in Bucksport that ended with a one-vote difference was resolved Tuesday with a recount that upheld the Nov. 5 results.

After a recount was held around midday Tuesday at the local town office, the results were the same as they were on election night: Robert Carmichael, an incumbent on the council, received 433 votes and James Morrison received 434, according to town staff. The men were competing for a two-year term on the board, which became available after David Kee resigned from his council seat in July.

With Carmichael’s loss, three new councilors will begin serving on the seven-seat board when their terms begin in January. Joining Morrison with be Kathy Downes, Bucksport’s former town clerk, and Edward Rankin, each of whom was elected to a three-year term. Downes and Rankin replace Carmichael, who opted to run for Kee’s vacated seat instead of for another three-year term, and Paul Gauvin, who opted not to seek re-election.