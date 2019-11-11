UMaine women’s basketball team seeking second win Monday night

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. BROWN

Time, site: Monday, 7 p.m., Pizzitola Sports Complex, Providence, Rhode Island

Records: UMaine 1-0, Brown 0-1

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 8-5, UMaine 102-96 (overtime) on 12/8/18

Key players (last year’s stats): Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.1 assists per game), 5-6 G Dor Saar (9.4 ppg, 4.9 apg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.7 ppg, 9 rpg, 3 apg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (2.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (3.1 ppg), 5-8 G Anne Simon (freshman); Brown — 6-0 G Justin Gaziano (17.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 5-8 G Traiva Breedlove (3.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg), 5-5 G Dominique Leonidas (3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg), 6-3 C Haley Green (3 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 5-9 G Maddie Mullin (1.9 ppg), 6-0 G McKenna Dale (did not play due to injury)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last three meetings. The Black Bears are coming off a 69-56 victory at Delaware in which Millan had a career-high 37 points, one more than she had in the wild 102-96 overtime win over Brown last season. Wadling (concussion), America East’s leading rebounder a year ago (9 rpg), didn’t play for UMaine against Delaware and three-time All-Ivy League selection Gaziano didn’t play in Brown’s season-opening 45-44 loss to Bryant. Gaziano was Brown’s top scorer a year ago but the next four leading point-getters off last year’s 9-21 team have left, including Bangor native Mary Butler. Brown went 9-21 a year ago, 1-13 in the Ivy League. Luxembourg freshman Simon started in place of Wadling and had 12 points against Delaware. Carroll and McVicar helped pick up the slack under the boards with seven rebounds apiece. Carroll also contributed nine points. Brown’s Dale, who missed all of last season due to injury, paced Brown against Bryant with eight points and five rebounds off the bench.