University of Maine Black Bear Sports
November 11, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Veterans Day | Bangor Metro | Bucksport Mill | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

Harvard pulls away from UMaine in second half

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay

The Harvard University Crimson outscored the University of Maine Black Bears 37-15 in the second half to earn a 67-46 men’s basketball victory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

The Black Bears led by as much as seven in the first half and took a 31-30 lead into intermission, but Harvard started the second half on a 9-0 scoring run and went on to hold Maine to just 22.7 percent shooting (5 of 22) from the field in the second half.

Harvard secured the victory by outscoring Maine 21-7 over the last 12:07 of the game.

Harvard is now 2-1 and Maine is 1-1.

Sergio El Darwich paced the Black Bears with 18 points and four assists, while Nedelijko Prijovic chipped in with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Fleming added 10 points and four rebounds.

Rio Haskett and Robert Baker each scored 14 points to lead Harvard, while Chris Lewis added 10 points and Noah Kirkwood netted nine.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like