Brown outlasts UMaine women’s basketball team in overtime

Blanca Millan led all scorers with 27 points but Brown would outscore Maine 15-9 in the extra frame on Monday evening as the Black Bears dropped a 76-70 overtime decision in Providence, Rhode Island.

It was back and forth all evening in a game which featured 15 ties and 14 lead changes. The Black Bears led after the first, second and third quarters but a layup from Dominique Leonidas with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime. Brown opened the overtime period with an 11-6 run before hitting 4-of-4 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.

For the second game in a row, Millan was efficient in getting to the free throw line and cashing in from the charity stripe after hitting 12-of-13 while adding seven rebounds and six steals to her 27 point effort. For Millan, it marks the 29th time in her career in which shes registered 20 or more points. Millan was joined in double-digits by Anne Simon who recorded all 11 of her points in the first half. Simon now has tallied double-figures in each of her first two career games. Maddy McVicar matched a career-high with 10 points while Kelly Fogarty added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

As a team, the Black Bears finished 24-of-66 including a 5-of-24 night from 3-point range. Maine hit 17-of-19 free throw attempts and forced 18 turnovers with 10 steals.

Neither team was able to distance itself in the first quarter, with the largest lead coming when Brown led by three with just over a minute remaining. Maine responded, closing out the quarter with a 4-0 run as Simon’s late layup gave Maine a 13-12 edge after one.

Brown opened the second on an 8-2 run to take a five point lead before Maine answered with five straight from Simon, tying the game at 20-all.

The Bears extended their lead at home out to five before Maine ended the half with a 6-0 run. A deep jumper from Carroll started the comeback before an offensive rebound and putback from Anna Kahelin closed the gap to one. Saar’s bucket off a turnover as time expired sent Maine into the break with a 26-25 advantage.

Maine built a six point lead with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. With Brown leading by a pair, Maine put together an 11-3 run. Millan started the sprint with a made bucket while drawing a foul. After the made free throw Fogarty knocked down back-to-back 3-point field goals, sandwiched around a three from Brown. A layup from Carroll followed as Maine took a six point lead late in the third.

The Black Bears took their six point edge into the fourth where Millan would start things with two free throws, giving Maine its largest lead of the game at 45-37.

Brown answered with an 8-0 run to once again tie the game, 45-45, with 6:54 on the clock.

Six lead changes and four ties would follow in the final six minutes before Saar put Maine up by two on a free throw with 16-seconds left. A timeout by Brown advanced the ball into the frontcourt where Leonidas’ layup would send the game to overtime.

A steal by Millan led to a fastbreak layup to start the extra frame. Two free throws from Millan with 2:55 on the clock tied the game at 67-67. However, Brown would go 4-for-6 from the floor in the overtime period and hit 6-of-7 from the free throw stripe while closing the game on a 9-3 run to held guide it to a 76-70 victory.

Maine returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. when it hosts Boston University in the home opener for the Black Bears at the Cross Insurance Center.