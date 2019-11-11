Hundreds pay their respects during Bangor’s Veterans Day Parade

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Bangor and Brewer to honor those who served the country as the Veterans Day Parade passed through the towns.

On a cold Monday morning, the parade, organized by Bangor High School JROTC, started at Vista Way in Brewer. It marched down Wilson Street before crossing the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor.

In Bangor, the parade proceeded down Main Street, and stopped at West Market Square in downtown Bangor for the organizers to pay their respects to the veterans, where the Bangor JROTC’s honor guard performed the 21-gun salute.

People crowded along the sidewalk on Main Street clapped and cheered as the veterans walked by on their way to end the parade on Exchange Street.

One of the was 9-year-old Jacquie Pelletier, who held up a sign she had made that read, “You’re all heroes.” Pelletier was at the parade with her aunt Patti Pelletier, who also held up a sign that read, “Thank you, Maine veterans,” as the parade passed.

Pelletier said she that she and her niece had attended the event before, and that they come every year to “pay our respects.”