Husson football team rallies to win in overtime

Husson University rallied to score 17 unanswered second-half points and tie the game, then prevailed in overtime on Saturday with a 29-26 Commonwealth Coast Conference Football victory over Salve Regina at the Winkin Complex in Bangor.

Coach Nat Clark’s Eagles spotted the Seahawks a 23-6 first-half lead, but shut out the visitors through the remainder of regulation.

David Morrison tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Aidan Hogan on the third play of overtime after Husson had held Salve Regina to a field goal on its possession in the extra period.

Husson (4-5 overall, 4-2 CCF) was paced offensively by senior quarterback David Morrison, who completed 19 of 43 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Tyler Halls grabbed eight passes for 182 yards, including touchdown receptions of 31, 26 and 71 yards.

Hogan finished with five grabs for 82 yards and a TD. Keyshaun Robinson netted 71 yards on 20 carries and also caught four passes for 46 yards as the Eagles outgained Salve Regina 23-22 and amassed a 23-minute advantage in time of possession.

The Seahawks (3-6, 2-4 CCCF) were paced by QB Tyler McGowan (14-for-39, 248 yds., 2 TDs, 2 INTs), who hit Max DeVito (3 rec., 66 yds.) with two scoring throws. Connor Welsh led the ground game with 65 yards on 14 carries.

Husson opened the scoring on a 31-yard pass from Morrison to Halls, but Salve Regina answered by scoring 23 unanswered points.

The Seahawks got on the board on Joey Mauriello’s 5-yard TD scamper, then McGovern found DeVito for scoring hookups of 24 and 12 yards. Those came 3 minutes, 11 seconds apart early in the second quarter.

Angelo DiSanto’s 37-yard field goal made it 23-6 at halftime.

Husson didn’t score again until the 1:40 mark of the third quarter. Two plays after the Eagles had failed to convert on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Welsh was tackled in the end zone by Zach Connolly for a safety.

The hosts seized the momentum after the ensuing free kick to midfield, needing only two plays to score, this time on a 26-yard pass from Morrison to Halls. Devin Pickett’s PAT kick cut the deficit to 23-15.

Husson tied it at 9:46 of the fourth period when Morrison found Halls on a 71-yard scoring bomb. Robinson ran for the two-point conversion.

The Eagles had a chance to take the lead with 2:44 to play but Pickett’s 23-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right.

In OT, Salve Regina had a first-and-goal from the Husson 4 but had to settle for DiSanto’s 21-yard field goal.

The Eagles scored in three plays, Morrison’s 13-yard pass to Robinson, a 6-yard run by Robinson and Morrison’s game-winning throw to Hogan.

Frank Curran and Derek Barden spearheaded the Husson defense with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. Michael Powell made nine stops.

Matt Messner made nine tackles, forced a fumble and recovered it to lead the Seahawks.