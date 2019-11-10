Monday, Nov. 11, 2019: 100 years for Brewer legion, honoring veterans, diversity of ideas

100 years for Brewer legion

Brewer’s Daniel E. Geagan American Legion Post 98 will celebrate its 100th year in existence in 2020, and recently installed four new officers to lead the post into the next year.

Leading the Post will be its new Commander, Tom Kelly, a Brewer native with 30 years of active naval service. His stated goal is to increase active membership in the post and continue to support aid to all Maine veteran programs, Brewer Legion baseball, Dirigo Boys State, Maine Special Olympics and special programs supporting the youth of Brewer.

Kelly also stresses the importance of the new LEGION Act — signed into law on July 30, 2019 — which now opens the door for 6 million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible.

Veterans interested in joining the post may contact Kelly at 843-0722.

Kevin O’Connell

Brewer

Honoring veterans

In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the armistice that brought an end to the fighting in the “War to End All Wars” finally took effect, but not soon enough to prevent the deaths of tens of millions of people, 550 of them Mainers.

Ever since that day, now 101 years ago, we have called November 11th “ Armistice Day,” and since 1954 we set aside the Monday nearest to it as the official holiday of “Veterans Day.”

Nearly eight score years ago, on Nov. 19 of 1863, President Abraham Lincoln gained immortality when he spoke over the graves of Union soldiers at the dedication of the Soldiers National Cemetery at Gettysburg. Among them lay the bodies of more than 100 Mainers.

A few days after his speech, Lincoln declared that the fourth Thursday of November would be a national day of thanksgiving for the Union victory at Gettysburg and that it should be celebrated as a national holiday every year afterward.

And so it was that our annual Thanksgiving Day was set to a specific date and declared a national holiday on behalf of those who sacrificed their lives to preserve the Union.

Whether we pause on Armistice Day, Veterans Day or Thanksgiving Day to honor those who have given what Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion” to their country, their families and their hometowns, it is, as he said, “altogether fitting and proper that we do this.”

Sen. Kimberly Rosen

Bucksport

Diversity of ideas

It’s great to see people of different races, gender, sexual preference and whatever else there may be, get involved with the operation of our local, state and federal governments. Wouldn’t it be great if they were getting involved to work for the good of all. But it sounds to me as though most of them want to get special rights for their specific groups.

The idea of diversity should be to combine knowledge to provide equal opportunities for all, and “in your face” reporting will only create animosity toward whatever group is beating their drum at that time.

Breaking news, all-female space walk! We all know that there are female astronauts up there. The news should have been that astronauts complete successful operation in space.

Wow, a city council has more females than males, a city elects a woman of color, a city elects gay mayor, etc.

We should be more interested in what their goals are for the community, state or country they would represent. I vote for the candidate I feel to be more qualified to hold office, who will work for the good of us regardless of our color, gender, race, etc.

Ideally, an elected official should be willing to listen to the ideas and feelings of all those in their district and be able to act accordingly on their wishes. The ability to support ideas that may be different from their own should be first and foremost in our choice of who we vote for. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could find someone like that to represent us.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket