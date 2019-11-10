At least 12 displaced by Lewiston fire

An early Sunday morning fire at a multifamily building in Lewiston has left a dozen people displaced.

The Lewiston Fire Department said the fire happened at 36 Shawmut St. about 6 a.m. Sunday. The fire started in the ceiling of the second floor hallway, fire officials said.

No one was injured, but three families were displaced.

The scene has been cleared and the building was turned back over the owner Joe Dunn.

The Red Cross is working with the 12 people to provide for their needs.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.