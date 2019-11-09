Waynflete boys blank Mount View to claim ‘C’ boys soccer championship

Waynflete of Portland scored three goals during a 15-minute span in the second half on Saturday afternoon, pulling away for a victory over Mount View of Thorndike in the Class C boys soccer championship game played at Falmouth High School.

The Flyers, who won their second straight state title, finished the season with a 16-2 record.

The North champion Mustangs capped the year at 14-3. Mount View was making the program’s first state championship appearance since 1980.

The Flyers snagged the momentum less than three minutes into the game. Luca Antonlini sent a cross to Joey Ansel-Mullen, who knocked the ball past goalkeeper Ricky Nelson.

The advantage held up the rest of the half as the teams battled back and forth in the middle third of the field. Waynflete wasn’t able to further take advantage of the wind at its back, at least not in terms of offensive production.

The Flyers held a slight edge in terms of possession and mounted a couple of other chances. Nelson thwarted one such opportunities at the 21:10 mark when Waynflete floated a shot in but he was able to parry it away.

Waynflete’s other good chance came about a minute later when Henry Hart drove down the left flank and passed in front to Antonlini, but his hard header missed wide of the post to Nelson’s right.

Antonlini also had a 25-yard free kick over the defensive wall that went directly to Nelson, who handled it easily.

Waynflete continued to control play in the second half and their efforts led to the critical second goal.

Oliver Burdick picked up the ball deep in the Mount View end and saw Patty Shaw making a run down the middle. Burdick delivered a perfect crossing pass that Shaw hammered out of the air on the dead run, past Nelson, to make it 2-0 in the 11th minute of the half.

The Flyers continued to attack and expanded their lead about six minutes later. This time, a corner produced a flurry of shot attempts. The second of those was alertly headed off the goal line by Mount View, but Aidan Kieffer went after that rebound and banged it into the net to make it 3-0 with barely 17 minutes to play.

Samir Sayed then ended the suspense when he converted a penalty kick with a well-placed shot inside the post to Nelson’s right in the 65th minute for Waynflete’s third tally in a span of 15 minutes.