Senior captain Serena Mower broke a scoreless tie with 2:02 remaining, accounting for the game’s only goal as North Yarmouth Academy edged Penobscot Valley 1-0 for the Class D girls soccer state championship at the Hampden Academy field.

The South champion Panthers closed out the season with a 15-2-1 record.

Penobscot Valley of Howland, the North winner, wound up 16-2.