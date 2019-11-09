Cochran’s hat trick propels Cape Elizabeth girls past Hermon for ‘B’ title

Cape Elizabeth didn’t allow Hermon to take any time to get its bearings during Saturday’s Class B girls soccer state championship game.

The Capers went into attack mode right out of the gate as sophomore Maggie Cochran scored the first two of her three goals in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the contest on their way to a 4-0 victory over the Hawks at the Falmouth High School field.

Cape Elizabeth capped its campaign with a 17-1 record while North titlist Hermon suffered its only loss after 17 consecutive wins.

The Capers dominated throughout with their quickness, skill and persistency. They were able to move the ball around effectively and keep the Hawks on their heels.

Hermon made only a handful of brief forays into the Cape end and mustered only one shot, which did not get on goal. The Capers could have built a larger lead, but failed to get the ball on frame in a few other potential scoring situations.

Cochran quickly put the Capers on the scoreboard only 2:47 into the game. She got the ball near the top of the penalty area and used her left foot to sneak a shot inside the post to the left of Hermon goalie Megan Tracy.

Cochran made it 2-0 only 3 minutes, 43 seconds later. Amanda Mikulka’s long pass from the left side eluded the defense and Cochran was positioned about 10 yards out. She wheeled for a shot the ticked off Tracy’s hand and into the goal for a 2-0 Cape lead that held into halftime.

Less than four minutes into the second half, Hermon’s Michaela Saulter found herself on a partial breakaway. The closing Cape defenders forced her to make a decision and shoot from the left side and her hard, low shot was stopped by Cape Elizabeth ’keeper Katherine Haines.

Cochran completed her hat trick with 20:48 to play. Laura Ryer floated a soft shot that was knocked down under the crossbar by Tracy, but she could not control the rebound and Cochran poked it home to make it 3-0.

The Capers expanded the advantage to 4-0 with 16:15 left when senior captain Karli Chapin converted.