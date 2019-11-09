Husson hopes to honor its seniors with victory in home finale

Husson University’s Senior Day football game against Salve Regina of Newport, Rhode Island, at the Winkin Complex on Saturday offers the 18 most veteran players on the Eagles’ roster and their younger teammates a chance to continue something they started last week.

That’s a strong finish to the season, which began with Husson’s 31-7 victory at Nichols College last Saturday to move into a tie for third place in the Commonwealth Coast Conference with the vanquished Bison.

“I liked everything about it,” said first-year Husson coach Nat Clark, whose team is 3-5 overall, 3-2 in league play. “We played fast. We were really physical. We made some big plays, and we stopped the big play. That combination of things all made for a great day for us.”

Two Husson players earned conference honors for their work against Nichols. Junior wide receiver Tyler Halls of LIsbon Falls was named CCC offensive player of the week after his 11 pass receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns during the victory,

With that performance Halls became the fourth player in Husson history with more than 1,000 receiving yards, including 837 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 catches this year.

Husson first-year defensive back Brandon Williams was named CCC defensive rookie of the week for the second time this season. He made five tackles with one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as the Eagles held Nichols to 155 yards of total offense.

Husson’s defensive task against Salve Regina (3-5, 2-3 CCC) will be to keep in check contain Seahawks running back Joey Mauriello. He leads the conference with his average of 159.6 rushing yards per game and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

“He’s a very good running back, one of the best running backs in the league, so we’ll have to slow him down,” Clark said.

Husson will hope to build on last week’s 442 yards of total offense that included 256 yards through the air and 186 on the ground. Salve Regina will counter with a defense that includes eight senior starters.

“One thing we mentioned after the Endicott [loss two weeks ago] was that we were going to finish this [season] the right way,” Clark said. “This is the last home game for our seniors, so this is a big game for us.”

Colby (1-7) at Bowdoin (0-8), 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Brunswick: This marks the 131st edition of the third-oldest NCAA Division III football rivalry in the country, with Bowdoin holding a 70-51-9 lead in the series that dates back to 1892.

In-state bragging rights and the CBB Trophy will be at stake when these teams collide again at Whittier Field.

Colby edged Bates 23-20 in the CBB opener at Waterville two weeks ago, then Bates topped Bowdoin 30-5 last Saturday in Lewiston.

A Colby win over Bowdoin would give the Mules the outright CBB title for the second straight year under coach Jack Cosgrove. A Bowdoin victory would conclude this year’s CBB competition in a three-way tie.

In other Maine Division III football games Saturday, Springfield (5-3, 4-1 NEWMAC) visits Maine Maritime Academy (0-8, 0-5) in Castine, Bates (1-7) is at Hamilton (4-4) and the University of New England (3-5, 1-4 CCC) hosts Becker (2-6, 0-5) at Biddeford. All three games start at noon.