Colby endows football head coaching position in honor of former mentor

Colby College in Waterville has named its football team’s top coaching position the Dick McGee Head Coach for Colby Football in honor of the Mules’ longtime former coach and athletic administrator.

A $2 million endowment was raised by a large group of former players to create the seventh permanently endowed position for Colby athletics and the college’s fourth head coaching post to be endowed through the efforts of the college’s alumni, parents and friends.

As Colby’s head football coach from 1967 to 1978, McGee led a series of successful seasons for the Mules

His 1972 team’s 7-1 record remains tied with the 2000 and 2005 teams for having the best records in Colby football history. He was Colby’s athletic director from 1974 to 1987, and after he stepped down as head coach, McGee served as an assistant coach and professor of physical education until his retirement in 1998.

McGee died in 2015 at age 84.

“Dick McGee made a real difference in our community, and his impact on generations of Colby students was profound,” Colby President David A. Greene said. “The support by alumni to make this gift happen was extraordinary, and a true testament to the deep feelings that the Colby community has for Dick. There are gifts of obligation and gifts of responsibility, but this was truly a gift of love.”

McGee earned a number of the college’s highest honors including Colby C Club Man of the Year in 1992 and the Carl E. Nelson Sports Achievement Award in 2007. In 2011 he was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

He also was a founder of the Fairfield P.A.L. football league and served as its director for 54 years. The Richard McGee Athletic Fields in Fairfield are named in his honor.

“Dick was admired and respected by his players as well as professional peers because every day he brought to the field the high ideals and focus on excellence that is at the core of Colby,” said campaign co-chair Jackson Parker, a former Colby football player and now chairman and CEO of Reed & Reed, one of northern New England’s top heavy civil contractors.

“He also gave back to his local community in countless ways, and in our view there was no question about honoring him with a permanently endowed position at Colby.”

At the recent Colby-Bates game it was announced current Colby coach Jack Cosgrove would be the inaugural Dick McGee Head Coach for Colby Football.

“We’re thrilled to have this endowment, and to be the leader in the New England Small College Athletic Conference for permanent support of athletics positions,” said Mike Wisecup, the new vice president and Harold Alfond Director of Athletics at Colby College. “These important gifts continue to help support our talented team of coaches and staff, and they play a key role in building a highly competitive program.”