Streeter comeback fight highlights Portland boxing show

Fifteen months after a log truck’s grapple claw almost severed his leg, Casey “Buzzsaw” Streeter of Raymond will return to the boxing ring Saturday night at the Portland Exposition Building.

The 28-year-old Streeter (9-1-1) will take on Argentina’s Miguel Angel Suarez (15-4) in a scheduled six-round bout as one of the main events of the all-star show hosted by the Portland Boxing Club.

Other fighters to be showcased include veterans Russell “The Haitian Sensation” Lamour of Portland and Brandon “The Cannon” Berry of West Forks.

Streeter was working as an arborist on Aug. 1, 2018, when he and a foreman were dragging logs out of a ditch in North Yarmouth. Streeter was in the ditch with a log chain and wrapped one end of the chain around a felled tree trunk. He was walking the other end of the chain up to the log truck’s grapple, but the foreman operating that mechanical claw couldn’t see him and the grapple closed around Streeter’s right leg.

The near-fatal accident required extensive reconstructive surgery to his leg and knee, but Streeter was determined to return to the ring — he has trained at the Portland Boxing Club since age 12.

“I want to be a champion, win a title, no matter how long it takes me,” Streeter said in a BDN interview as he resumed training last April. “This hasn’t changed my mind at all.”

Streeter, who has four knockouts among his nine wins, last fought April 28, 2018, when he won by unanimous decision over Dennis Sharpe at the Skowhegan Community Center.

His return bout will be against a 38-year-old Argentinian who is coming off a loss by technical knockout to John Karl Sosa in his home country May 19.

Lamour, Streeter’s Portland Boxing Club teammate and the former North American middleweight champion, brings a 16-3 record with eight knockouts into his scheduled eight-round matchup with another Argentinian fighter, Diego Adrian Marocchi (18-4-1, 14 KOs).

Lamour has been idle since Dec. 1 when he won by technical knockout over Larry Smith at the Skowhegan Community Center in his only 2018 bout.

Marocchi also has been idle for nearly a year since a loss by TKO to undefeated Ioannis Birmpilis last Nov. 17 in Toronto.

Berry (16-5-2, 10 KOs) will seek his fourth consecutive victory when he faces James Roach (5-2, 5 KOs) of Grove, Oklahoma, in a six-round contest.

Berry, 32, last fought Sept. 28 when he scored a unanimous-decision victory over Carlos Galindo on a card he promoted in Skowhegan.

The 27-year-old Roach has dropped his past two fights after getting off to a 5-0 start. He has been idle since losing by knockout to undefeated Lindolfo Delgardo on March 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That clash was on the undercard to the Errol Spence Jr.-Mikey Garcia fight for Spence’s IBF welterweight title won by Spence Jr.

Another scheduled eight-round contest will match one of New England’s hottest prospects, undefeated William Foster (10-0, 7 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, against Baltimore’s Jahmal Dyer (9-2, 5 KOs).

Other bouts include the professional debut of former nationally ranked amateur Josniel “T.G.” Castro of Westbrook in a four-round matchup against Leonardo Ladeira of Somerville, Massachusetts.

The evening’s special guest will be Hall of Fame trainer and ESPN boxing analyst Teddy Atlas, who will be available for autographs and photos from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the first bout set for 7 p.m.