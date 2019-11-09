New England
November 09, 2019
New England

70-year-old Massachusetts man on electric scooter dies in car crash

Jennifer McDermott | AP
Jennifer McDermott | AP
In this Friday, July 20, 2018 file photo, three electric scooters stand on a sidewalk across the street from a Johnson & Wales University campus in downtown Providence, R.I.
The Associated Press

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massachusetts police say a 70-year-old man was killed when his electric scooter collided with a car.

The Boston Globe reports the Falmouth man, who police did not identify, was struck and killed at an intersection on Wednesday while riding the scooter.

Falmouth police say officers found the man on the ground with multiple serious injuries and took him to a hospital.

The man died from his injuries on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene Wednesday and cooperated with police.

Massachusetts State Police and Falmouth police are investigating the crash.

 


Comments

