State investigating medical marijuana ads removed from Lewiston arena

LEWISTON, Maine — The state is investigating advertisements for medical marijuana that were removed from the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston after some parents raised concerns.

Like many arenas, the Colisee is covered in ads.

“It is a big deal to us,” General Manager Michael Cain said. “It’s a large part of our business revenue.”

Cain said a logo caused controversy this week when it caught the attention of some youth hockey parents. The business, Strawberry Fields Apothecary, sells medical marijuana.

“Their concerns were the pictures of the strawberry and the marijuana leaf,” Cain said.

With 250 youth players using the arena, he said he can understand the worry that the image might make kids interested in the product.

Strawberry Fields Apothecary owner, Darsi Simond, said she was surprised to hear complaints of their logo when the rink also advertises beer. She said they’re cooperating with the Colisee.

State law says signs and ads for marijuana products can’t be placed within a certain distance of schools, or have a high likelihood of reaching those under 21-years-old.

A spokesperson for The Office of Marijuana Policy said they’re investigating concerns raised regarding the marijuana-related advertising at the Colisee.

The spokesperson said in a statement: “State statute is clear — for both medical and adult use marijuana — that signs, advertising and marketing of marijuana-related businesses may not ‘have a high likelihood of reaching persons under 21 years of age’. We will take this prohibition, and other appropriate rules and regulations, into consideration as we review the situation at the Colisee.”

Cain said Strawberry Fields Apothecary is working on a new design that won’t show or mention marijuana.