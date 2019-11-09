Parents hopeful for change after Auburn superintendent announces resignation

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn’s superintendent is stepping down as she and the district deal with some recent controversies.

Katy Grondin says she told the school board of her decision on Wednesday, and posted her resignation letter online Friday.

The controversies facing the school district were the lack of a review for Grondin for nearly three years and a recent outreach effort that was aimed at helping students, but instead publicly outed LGBTQ students and those whose families face financial struggles.

“You know, it really wasn’t part of the reflection,” Grondin said. “Every day our decisions are made based on the best interest of students and sometimes mistakes are made, but as you have seen and recognize that we’re always looking for lessons learned.”

Grondin’s last day will be June 30. She’s been with the district for 31 years.

She said she’s proud of the district’s benchmarks and hopes her successor continues that track record.

“This district is in a great place and the work is going to carry on and that’s what makes me most proud,” Grondin said.

One of the parents who attended this week’s board meeting said the next superintendent should be more transparent with the community about how they would help the school system.

“So hopefully we can really do two things: fast track our way into helping our kids, and fast track our way into helping our staff,” Brooke Lachance said.

The vice president of the teacher’s union, Bree Crocker, said she hopes the next superintendent helps tackle issues her second grade class struggles with — including hunger and financial instability.

“I would like to see our next superintendent have a lot of background with trauma and poverty,” Crocker said.