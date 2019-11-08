University of Maine Black Bear Sports
November 09, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Election Results | Bangor Metro | Valley Unified | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine men’s hockey team battles No. 14 UMass Lowell to overtime tie

Mark Tutuny | BDN
Mark Tutuny | BDN
In this October 2018 photo, University of Maine goaltender Jeremy Swayman (left) is shown making a save. The native of Anchorage, Alaska, will be reunited with three fellow Alaskans during this weekend's two-game set against Alaska Anchorage in Orono.
By BDN Staff Reports, Special to the BDN

Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves on Friday night, helping the University of Maine men’s hockey team earn a 1-1 overtime time with 14th-ranked UMass Lowell at the Tsongas Center.

Swayman racked up 15 saves in the second period, when the River Hawks scored their goal. The hosts outshot the Black Bears 37-31.

Tyler Wall posted 29 stops for the River Hawks.

Mitch Fossier scored the goal for UMaine (5-2-2 overall 2-1-2 HE), while Carl Berglung scored for UMass Lowell (6-2-3, 3-0-2 HE).

After a scoreless first period, the River Hawks got on the board early in the second with Simon Butala and J.D. Greenway both in the penalty box. Berglund converted 41 seconds into the period with Kenny Hausinger and Matt Brown providing the assists.

Wall, who made 15 saves over the first two periods, finally gave up a goal at the 11:11 mark of the third. Tim Doherty took the initial shot, which was deflected by a UMass Lowell defender. The puck went to Fossier, who scored on a wrap-around.

UMaine went 0-for-1 on the power play and the River Hawks converted once in two tries. The Black Bears blocked nine shots as a team.

The teams meet again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like