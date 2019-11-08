UMaine men’s hockey team battles No. 14 UMass Lowell to overtime tie

Jeremy Swayman made 36 saves on Friday night, helping the University of Maine men’s hockey team earn a 1-1 overtime time with 14th-ranked UMass Lowell at the Tsongas Center.

Swayman racked up 15 saves in the second period, when the River Hawks scored their goal. The hosts outshot the Black Bears 37-31.

Tyler Wall posted 29 stops for the River Hawks.

Mitch Fossier scored the goal for UMaine (5-2-2 overall 2-1-2 HE), while Carl Berglung scored for UMass Lowell (6-2-3, 3-0-2 HE).

After a scoreless first period, the River Hawks got on the board early in the second with Simon Butala and J.D. Greenway both in the penalty box. Berglund converted 41 seconds into the period with Kenny Hausinger and Matt Brown providing the assists.

Wall, who made 15 saves over the first two periods, finally gave up a goal at the 11:11 mark of the third. Tim Doherty took the initial shot, which was deflected by a UMass Lowell defender. The puck went to Fossier, who scored on a wrap-around.

UMaine went 0-for-1 on the power play and the River Hawks converted once in two tries. The Black Bears blocked nine shots as a team.

The teams meet again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.