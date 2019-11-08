UMaine junior earns America East Defender of the Year honor

University of Maine field hockey junior center back Cassandra Mascarenhas has been named the America East Defender of the Year, becoming the first Black Bear to earn the award since 2005.

She also was named to the All-America East first team and to the All-Academic Team.

She was one of five Black Bears who earned league postseason awards.

Senior forward Brianna Ricker was selected to the first team, sophomore goalkeeper Mia Borley and sophomore forward Chloe Walton were second-team picks, and former Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield standout Madisyn Hartley was chosen to the All-Rookie team.

Mascarenhas was considered the league’s best center back by UMaine head coach Josette Babineau.

In addition to anchoring a defense that surrendered just 1.22 goals per game over its past 11 games, the Mississauga, Ontario, native also led the team with five assists.

Ricker was UMaine’s leading scorer with 13 goals. The Port Moody, British Columbia, native had a five-game goal-scoring streak and also led the team with five game-winning goals.

Due to injuries, Walton, who is from North Vancouver, British Columbia, was moved to fullback but when the injured backs returned, Babineau moved her up front and she responded with seven goals and a five-game goal-scoring streak. Her scoring complemented Ricker and helped the Black Bears win seven of its past nine games.

Borley started every game and posted a 2.04 goals-against average and four shutouts, including three in UMaine’s five America East games. The Durham, England, product had a 1.00 GAA in conference play.

Hartley, who played midfield and in the back, led UMaine’s freshmen in games played (16), starts (14) and minutes played (555).

UMaine, which went 8-9 overall and 4-1 in the conference during the regular season, was the second seed for the America East Tournament to earn a first-round bye. The Bears were set to play Stanford in Friday’s semifinals.

Stanford’s Corinne Zanolli and Kelsey Bing won America East’s Offensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Year honors. Albany’s Dana Bozek was the Midfielder of the Year, while Maura Verleg of New Hampshire was Rookie of the Year and the Monmouth University won the Coaching Staff of the Year award.