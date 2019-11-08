Stanford beats UMaine in America East field hockey semifinals

Corinne Zanoli and Emma Alderton converted penalty strokes while the University of Maine failed to score on its four chances as No. 17 Stanford University advanced to the America East championship game with a 1-0 victory over the University of Maine on Friday afternoon at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation and two overtimes.

UMaine, the second seed, concluded an 8-10 campaign while 14-6 Stanford takes on host and top seed Monmouth in the conference championship game.

Stanford, which posted a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Albany on Thursday, had a decided edge in play, generating 19 shot attempts to UMaine’s nine including a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Stanford also had a 6-3 edge in penalty corners.

But UMaine second-team All-America East goalkeeper Mia Borley made eight saves and the Black Bears were credited with one team save and the game went into penalty strokes.

America East Goalkeeper of the Year Kelsey Bing finished with three saves for Stanford.

Zanolli, the America East Offensive Player of the Year and the nation’s leading scorer with 29 goals and 60 points, scored on Stanford’s first penalty stroke. Alderton found the cage with the second one.

It was only the third time this season that Stanford had been held scoreless with the other two games being a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Duke and a 3-0 loss to No. 5 Louisville.