Check out these Veterans Day events around the state

ATHENS — Athens Victory CLUB will hold a turkey buffet 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Somerset Academy, Academy Street. $8 adults, $4 ages 5-12, kids under 5 are free. Menu includes turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potato, vegetables, coleslaw, cranberry sauce, rolls and assorted pies.

AUGUSTA — 27th annual Veterans Christmas craft show 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov., 10, on Veterans Weekend, at Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave, I-95 exit 109, featuring artists and crafters from Maine and across New England. Admission is $2 for adults and children under 12 are free.

AUGUSTA — Togus VA Medical Center will hold a Veterans Day ceremony 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the flagpole in front of Building 200, 1 VA Ctr. Light refreshments served afterwards.

AUGUSTA — VFW Post 887 will hold a Veterans Day potluck 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 509 Leighton Road. Bring your favorite dish and enjoy some good comradeship.

BANGOR — The Bangor Band will hold its Veterans Day concert 2-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Cole Land Transportation Museum, 405 Perry Road.

BANGOR — Top of the Nine, 82 Central St., will host the Bangor Veterans Center for an art exhibit during the month of November “Art Through Struggle” with an opening reception 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Free, refreshments included.

BANGOR — The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will host the Greater Bangor Area Veteran’s Day Parade 10:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The parade will assemble on Vista Way in Brewer (Brewer Plaza), proceed down Wilson Street and cross the Chamberlain Bridge. From there the parade follows Main Street to State Street and ends on Exchange. The route is approximately 1 ½ miles. There is a brief pause when the parade reaches reviewing stand for a respectful ceremony.

BAR HARBOR — MDI Hospital will host a Veterans Day lunch 12-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mount Desert St., following the 11 a.m. service. All veterans and a guest are invited to attend this free luncheon. For more information, contact Carly McFarland at 207-801-5046.

BATH — The Volunteers Jazz Band will perform at the Chocolate Church Arts Center 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at 804 Washington St. The performance will benefit Honor Flight Maine, a nonprofit organization that honors and supports America’s veterans. There will be a dance lesson at 6:3 p.m., and the music will start at 7 p.m.

BELFAST — Randall Collins VFW will hold a veterans appreciation service 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Faith Temple Church, 189 Lincolnville Ave. The parade will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, going from Belfast High School to the waterfront. Parade route is lined by American Flags on telephone poles.

BREWER — Rotary Club of Bangor will hold its 12th annual Veterans Day pancake breakfast 7-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Jeff’s Catering, 15 Littlefield Road. $7 adults, $4 children under 12. Free for all veterans. Proceeds benefit Bangor Breakfast Rotary charities.

CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s Community Thank You series will hold a free Veterans Day screening of Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 29 Elm St. This moving documentary features colorized and sound-enhanced images from World War I. The title was inspired by the line “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old” from the 1914 poem “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon. Donations are welcome. For more information, visit camdenoperahouse.com/communityartsfund.

CLIFTON — The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War will conduct a “Last Veteran” ceremony at the gravesite of the last surviving Civil War veteran of Penobscot County, Melvin Sylvester Jellison of Clifton, Maine, 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 88 Rebel Hill Road. Jellison (1846-1947), a private in Co. B, 6th Maine Regiment, Infantry, was also the second to last surviving Civil War veteran in Maine. Immediately following the ceremony, the Clifton Historical Society will host a reception open to the public at the Clifton Town Office meeting room, 135 Airline Road.

CORINNA — The American Legion will be have a bridge dedication in memory of Paul Sudsbury at the bridge in Corinna 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Following the ceremony they are offering a free lunch to all veterans at 12 p.m., at 47 Maple St.

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Elks Lodge #2743 will hold free meals for veterans 6-9 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch, 4-7 p.m. spaghetti dinner, 317 High St.

FORT KENT — The University of Maine at Fort Kent Student Veterans Association will hold a Veteran’s Day Flag Raising Ceremony 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, on the University campus flag pavilion, located outside of the Old Model School. The event is free and open to the public.

KENNEBUNK – A special gathering is planned for 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., to celebrate the anniversary of the American Legion and local veterans. This event will be free and open to the public, as well as regional veterans, to celebrate their service and talk with Legion members. Food and beverages generously supplied by local businesses and neighbors.

LEWISTON—-Prince of Peace Parish will host a community-wide Veterans Day prayers service 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Church, 607 Sabattus St. Area clergy will join together to commemorate our brave men and women in prayer and song. All are invited to attend regardless of faith affiliation, including all active and retired military and their families. Active soldiers who live in the area or who are home on leave are urged to attend in uniform. A Missing Man Table Ceremony is also part of the event, held to remember prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action. For more information about “We Remember and Give Thanks,” contact Prince of Peace Parish at 207-777-1200.

MADISON — Daystar Chapel is inviting all veterans, active military and reserves from all branches, along with their spouses/significant others to a free dinner 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 574 Lakewood Road. For more information, call 207-399-3334.

MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis will hold a free Veterans Day dinner 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Milo Town Hall, 6 Pleasant St. Doors open at 11 a.m. and a POW/MIA remembrance ceremony will be held by the Milo American Legion Post #41 at 11:45 a.m. The Elementary Veterans Singers led by Stephanie Gillis will be providing some musical entertainment. If you need home delivery of your meal, please contact Eben DeWitt at 207-943-2486.

PORTLAND –The Rotary Club of Portland will host a luncheon to honor current service members and veterans 12-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Seasons Event and Conference Center, 155 Riverside St. The event is free to all veterans. Non-veterans pay $25 for their meal and can pay by cash or check upon arrival. Everyone must pre-register online on the Portland Rotary’s website, portlandrotary.org. Registration will close as soon as the event is sold out. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

PRESQUE ISLE — Presque Isle Elks Lodge will hold a Veterans Day supper 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 508 Main St. Open to the public.

READFIELD — An event honoring all Veterans will be held in Readfield 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Participants should gather at the Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Road, for a special remembrance of some Civil War soldiers whose memorials and graves are there. From the cemetery the Third Maine will lead the way to Asa Gile Hall, 8 Old Kents Hill Road, for a closing ceremony at 11 a.m. in honor of all Veterans. Following the ceremony a free soup, bread and dessert luncheon will be served in Fellowship Hall at the Readfield United Methodist Church on route 17, Kents Hill. Members of the Third Maine will be present to share information about the Regiment during that time. For more information, contact 207-441-9184 or crossings4u@gmail.com.

ROCKPORT — Camden Hills Regional High School will hold a Veterans Day breakfast 7:30-9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at 25 Keelson Drive. Free event open to veterans and their families.

SANGERVILLE — First Universalist Church of Sangerville & Dover-Foxcroft, Church Street, will hold a free lunch for all community members and guests.Come join us as we honor and celebrate our veterans and all they have sacrificed for our freedoms.

SOUTH PORTLAND — The City of South Portland will hold its Veterans Day parade 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, from Southern Maine Community College to Broadway to Mill Street Park.

WATERVILLE — Veteran Mentors of Maine will hold a pig roast 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Waterville Elks Banquet & Conference Center, 76 Industrial St., with special guest, Senator Angus King. For more information, please contact James Orr at 207-480-0438.

