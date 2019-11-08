Portland
November 08, 2019
Portland Latest News | Election Results | Bangor Metro | Valley Unified | Today's Paper
Portland

Cape Elizabeth school appeals federal judge’s decision over ‘rapist’ note

Shael Norris | AP
Shael Norris | AP
In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, photo provided by Shael Norris, high school sophomore Aela Mansmann, 15, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine (left) stands with her brother Aidan, 13, as he displays a placard during a school walkout, in Cape Elizabeth.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine school district is appealing a judge’s decision to block a three-day suspension imposed on a student who posted comments about a “rapist” on a bathroom mirror.

Cape Elizabeth School Board Chairwoman Susana Measelle Hubbs said the notice of appeal, filed Friday, is aimed at ensuring school administrators can address statements “that are likely to spread fear and alarm, or to harm others.”

The student, 15-year-old Aela Mansmann, acknowledged posting the note that proclaimed, “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.” Her attorneys contend it was a message aimed at calling attention to the unaddressed problem of sexual assaults.

A federal judge granted her request for a temporary restraining order after Mansmann argued her free speech rights had been violated.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like