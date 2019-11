CUNDY’S HARBOR, Maine — Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department says two people were taken to the hospital after their home was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Bethel Point Road just before 1 a.m. Crews were on scene for five hours.

Officials say the home is a complete loss, and the old Bethel Point Church and former school house were significantly damaged.

The extent of the residents’ injuries is unknown at this time.