Hancock County man arrested on aggravated heroin trafficking charge

A Hancock County man was arrested Thursday after police nabbed him transporting more than $8,000 worth of heroin to sell in the Ellsworth area, according to police.

David Hudson, 35, of Franklin was arrested in Brewer after police received a tip that he allegedly was traveling out of state on Wednesday to obtain the drugs, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officials said Friday.

Hudson was on pre-conviction bail for a drug trafficking arrest in July, police said.

After MDEA agents and officers with the Brewer Police Department and Maine State Police found Hudson in his vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Wilson Street in Brewer, they searched him and the vehicle and found approximately 42 grams of heroin, which have a retail street value of more than $8,000, and a small amount of cocaine, police said.

Hudson is facing charges of aggravated trafficking in heroin, illegal importation of heroin and violation of bail. He also was arrested on three outstanding warrants, police said. Information about the warrants was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Hudson was being held Friday at Penobscot County Jail in Bangor on $10,000 cash bail. If convicted of the aggravated trafficking charge, Hudson would face a sentence of not less than four years in prison, police said.

The Ellsworth Police Department assisted MDEA with the investigation.